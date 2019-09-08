Sushant Singh Rajput dating Rhea Chakraborty? Actor says he needs a lot of money and a mag cover to reveal the truth

bollywood

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:39 IST

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is rumoured to be dating actor Rhea Chakraborty and is often spotted with her, has revealed the condition, on the basis of which he is ready to announce his relationship status.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty at dinner. ( Varinder Chawla )

During an interview with RJ Sidharth Kanan, Sushant was asked if he was single. “I have studied in an engineering college and yet I became a hero. It is not sheer luck, I must have planned a lot about it all. So the secret behind all this is that I will take a lot of money for answering truly a personal question like this. It will take a kaand (huge/big) magazine and a lot of money, I need to at least feature on the cover, apart from the money before I tell the truth whether or not I am single.”

This is not the first time that Sushant has joked about the craze around his personal life. Earlier, asked about his equation with Rhea, Sushant had said, “Right now, it’s not right to say. People shouldn’t start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why to do that?”

He added that he needs to ask “that somebody” if he can talk about it: “If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I’d have to ask that somebody. Probably your question, if well-founded, will help me insinuate it to the other person to know what to say next time. And probably when you put me on the cover next time, I’ll say it.”

The duo is often spotted around Mumbai on dinner and lunch dates. They even went for a holiday together a few months ago.

Sushant was earlier in a relationship with TV actor Ankita Lokhande, with whom he had a long-running and successful career on the small screen, before he moved to Bollywood. They were the lead couple on TV show, Pavitra Rishta. They called off the relationship in 2016. Ankita is now dating Vicky Jain.

On the work front, Sushant is currently on a high as his recent release - Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor — was well received by critics and is also making an impressive collection at the box office.

