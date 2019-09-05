Chhichhore celeb review: Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty calls film ‘brilliant’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:16 IST

The makers of Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore held a special screening for the Shraddha Kapoor-Sushant Singh Rajput film and first reactions are already out. Directed by Nitesh, Chhichhore also stars Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Naveen Polishetty.

Actor and rumoured girlfriend of Sushant, Rhea Chakraborty, was pretty impressed with the film. “Saw #Chhichhore last night, most honest , relevant and brilliant film I’ve seen in ages ! @niteshtiwari22 sir take a bow , @NGEMoviesFab performances @ShraddhaKapoor @varunsharma90 TahirRajBhasin, @itsSSR as #Anni is outstanding,a treat to watch,” she tweeted. Sushant later thanked her for the review.

Actor Tejaswini Kolhapure was also impressed with the performances in Chhichhore and tweeted, “#chichhore one of the best films I have seen in recent times ... the film beautifully taken ahead by all the actors @ShraddhaKapoor @itsSSR @prateikbabbar #tahirbhasin #tusharpandey #suharshkumarshukhla @varunsharma90 #naveenpolishetty and the entire team.”

“#chichhore is a must watch for all specially students.student life in a hostel beautifully woven together by #nitishtewari,” she added.

Earlier, Shraddha’s Street Dancer 3D co-star Varun Dhawan also watched Chhichhore took to Twitter to share his experience with fans. “Watched #chichore last night. Had a blast @niteshtiwari22 what an amazing film with a beautiful message. U will come home with the whole group. I have 3 people very close to me associated with this film. Go catch it everyone,” he tweeted and shared pictures with Shraddha and Varun Sharma and another one with film producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma also praised the film and tweeted, “Some films make you cry, laugh and leave you with a thought.. #Chichhore is a film like that.. one of the finest films I’ve seen lately..please go and watch it @itsSSR @varunsharma90.”

Chhichhore is about a group of college friends who meet again when middle-aged and how life has affected them and their equation. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala teams up with Fox Star Studios for the third time with Chhichhore after delivering hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2. Initially slated to hit theatres on August 30, Chhichhore will now release on September 6.

The change in release date came as Shraddha’s Saaho opposite Prabhas was also slated for August 30, The makers of Chhichhore decided to postpone the release and the Baahubali star even thanked filmmakers for the shift.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 13:10 IST