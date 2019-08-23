Chhichhore Dosti special trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma will take you back to your college days. Watch

bollywood

The makers of Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor’s Chhichhore have released a ‘dosti special trailer’ and it will certainly remind you of all the embarrassing moments you had during your college days. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore stars Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Naveen Polishetty.

The video opens with Ameen Sayani style voice telling us that we will soon be treated to our college days memories and the scene moves to a montage of clips with the main characters of the film come to terms with the crazy, quirky college and hostel life. Sharing the new trailer, director Nitesh tweeted, “The crazy, whacky glimpse of hostel life. #Chhichhore ka Chhichhora trailer http://bit.ly/ChhichhoreDostiSpecialTrailer…”

Shraddha Kapoor took to Twitter to share the trailer. She wrote, “Dekhiye apne dosto ke saath #Chhichhore ka Chhichhora trailer.”

Chhichhore shows a group of friends during their college days and then juxtaposes it with them in mid-life. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala joins hands with Fox Star Studios for the third time with Chhichhore after delivering hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2. Initially slated to hit theatres on August 30, Chhichhore will now release on September 6.

The change in release date came as Shraddha’s Saaho opposite Prabhas was also slated for August 30, The makers of Chhichhore decided to postpone the release and the Baahubali star even thanked filmmakers for the shift.

While Sushant was last seen in Sonchiriya alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Bhumi Pednekar, he has Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Drive slated for release later this year. Shraddha has Prabhas-starrer Saaho and Remo D’Souza’s dance film Streeet Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan..

