Chhichhore is my gift to my sons Subhan and Sufyan says Sajid Nadiadwala

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:08 IST

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame is all set to return to the big screen with Chhichhore -- a multistarrer comedy drama that follows the life of seven friends over a period of around 25 years. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala says he was inspired to make this film for his kids and calls it the finest film of his career, spanning 34 years.

The film features an ensemble cast of Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty among others.

Talking about the reason to bring together a story about college friends, Sajid said, “I had met Nitesh when he was working on Dangal and before Dangal released I had already signed him. He had narrated 3-4 concepts to me before we locked Chhichhore. The first narration I remember was just a one-liner and the concept itself blew my mind. I was inspired to make this film for my kids and I can surely say it is the finest film of mine in 34 years of my career in this industry and it is my gift to my sons Subhan & Sufyan.”

Director Nitesh Tiwari with actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Tahir Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty and Saharsh Kumar Shukla during the promotions of their upcoming film Chhichhore, in Mumbai on Aug 22, 2019. ( IANS )

Shraddha is the only female lead in the film. She told IANS in an interview, “Chhichhore is an interesting film for me because I play two characters of two generations. I play a college student and also the mother of a young girl. Playing two generations in the same film is interesting.”

Sushant essays the role of Anni, a boy who doesn’t have the courage to face girls, especially Maya, played by Shraddha. Other characters include Sexa and Mummy, portrayed by Varun Sharma and Tushar Pandey, respectively.

The gang, which gets separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.

Chhichhore reunites Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2. It is slated to release a day after Teachers’ Day on September 6.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 21:08 IST