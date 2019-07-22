Sushant Singh Rajput seen at dinner with Rhea Chakraborty, Ranbir Kapoor clicks selfies with fans. See pics
Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more were seen out and about Mumbai. See their pics.bollywood Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:29 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were spotted together on a night-out on Sunday. They two, who are rumored to be dating, were clicked by the paparazzi outside a restaurant in Mumbai. They were earlier seen enjoying a stroll by the beach on Sunday afternoon.
For their dinner date, Sushant and Rhea both wore black. She was seen in a black romper with her hair tied in a pony. Sushant was seen in a black T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Elsewhere, actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen interacting with his fans. He clicked selfies with them and was also seen playing football with Arjun Kapoor.
Actor Sonakshi Sinha and rapper Badshah attended the second trailer launch for their film Khandani Shafakhana. Sonakshi was dressed in a pink floral dress while Badshah was once again seen in a colourful jacket.
Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim was spotted at dinner with his friends. He looked cheerful as they perhaps waited for their cars outside the restaurant, chatting among themselves. Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi, her cousin Shanaya and actor Ananya Pandey were all seen at lunch at a Mumbai restaurant on Sunday.
Dia Mirza and Mouni Roy fulfilled their work commitments in chic traditional outfits. Both of them were seen in summery kurta pyjama.
Actors Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti returned from the US, after celebrating her cousin Priyanka Chopra’s birthday. She was seen in a dark pink dress.
