Rhea Chakraborty celebrates birthday with Sushant Singh Rajput, calls it her ‘happiest birthday’. See pic

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who will be seen next in Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre, celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. However, what drew maximum attention was the presence of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in her birthday celebration pictures.

There have been rumours in the past of the two actors dating, however, this is perhaps the first time either of them has shared a picture of them together. Sharing an Instagram story, Rhea wrote: “Happiest Birthday.” In it, Rhea and Sushant along with two other people are somewhere in the outdoors where it is pouring. The couple look really happy.

Rhea also shared a video from her celebration, where she is cutting a cake. In the clip she blows the candles and then happily sways to the tune as others around her sing ‘Happy Birthday’.

A Pinkvilla report in May had stated that Sushant was seeing Rhea. Quoting a source, it said: “Sushant is currently seeing Rhea Chakraborty. They have known each other for a while and they hit it off really well in the last few weeks. In fact, things moved from one thing to the other quite quickly and now, they are already dating each other.”

While Sushant is busy with films like Dil Bechara, previously called Kizie Aur Manny and Drive, Rhea’s next Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Sushant’s previous few films have not worked. Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya, despite credible performances by the actor, failed to charm the box office.

