Sushant Singh Rajput on dating Rhea Chakravorty: ‘People shouldn’t start talking about things in a nascent stage’

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:16 IST

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput may have unwillingly confirmed his rumoured relationship with Rhea Chakravorty. Rumours of Sushant seeing Rhea have been doing the rounds for sometime now as they are often spotted together.

A Bollywoodlife report quoted Sushant as saying, “Right now, it’s not right to say. People shouldn’t start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why to do that?”

He also said he needs to ask “that somebody” if he can talk about it: “If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I’d have to ask that somebody. Probably your question, if well-founded, will help me insinuate it to the other person to know what to say next time. And probably when you put me on the cover next time, I’ll say it.”

On being asked if he was seeing someone, the Kedarnath actor said, “I’m seeing many. Oh, you mean it as a metaphor? I’m not allowed to say. It’s not that someone else is saying that I’m not allowed to say it. I cannot allow myself to say anything.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was earlier in a relationship with actor Ankita Lokhande. The two had played the lead couple on TV show, Pavitra Rishta and were together for several years before calling it off in 2016. Ankita is now dating Vicky Jain and occasionally shares romantic pictures of the two on social media.

Sushant will soon be seen Chhichhore that also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma and is set to hit theatres on August 30.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 10:14 IST