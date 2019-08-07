Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Saravanan says he got into buses to grope women, kicked out of the house

tv

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:03 IST

Days after Tamil actor Saravanan confessed about groping women in buses, in a bragging fashion, he has been thrown out of the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house.

Ramesh Bala tweeted about the development and wrote, “Saravanan eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 for saying he has inappropriately behaved with women in bus travel during his youth.”

#BREAKING : #Saravanan eliminated from #BiggBossTamil3 for saying he has inappropriately behaved with women in Bus travel during his youth.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 5, 2019

As per the reports, Saravanan had said that he used to take buses in his college days, simply to grope female passengers. He had allegedly said this on the weekend special episode.

Another contestant Meera Mithun had reportedly said that director Cheran had mishandled her during a task inside the house but host Kamal Hassan told her that inadvertent pushing happens during the tasks all the time. To explain his point, Hassan added that people don’t “intentionally get into crowded buses in order to grope women”. That’s when Saravanan quipped “that’s exactly” what he did when in college student.

Saravanan has been receiving a lot of flak on Twitter over his comments. Popular singer Chinmayi Sripada tweeted, “A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn.”

A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience.



And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester.



Damn. https://t.co/kaL7PMDw4u — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 27, 2019

As per an NDTV report, Sarvanan later said that no one should do what he did. “No one should commit the same mistake I did. If you do that there is punishment for sure. I raised my hand when Kamal (Haasan) sir asked the question only to reiterate that no one should do that,” the website quoted him as saying in a later episode on Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

The Hindu quoted Kamal as having told Sarvanan during the episode, “He (Saravanan) has gone beyond all that and is now become pure and holy.” Another report in India Today said that Kamal’s spokesperson called the actor‘s comment sarcastic.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 09:01 IST