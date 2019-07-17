Today in New Delhi, India
Bigg Boss 3 Tamil: Alya Manasa to be the wild card entry in Kamal Haasan’s show, say reports

Reports claim TV actor Alya Manasa may enter Bigg Boss 3 Tamil as the wild card entry. The show is being hosted by Kamal Haasan.

tv Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss Tamil 3,Alya Manasa,Raja Rani
Alya Manasa may be seen on Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

TV actor Alya Manasa maybe 17th contestant on the ongoing Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, reports suggest. Kamal Hassan, who has been the show’s host for past two seasons as well, had earlier said that this year, there will be 17 candidates for competition with the last one being a wild card entry.

A Zoom TV report quoted FilmiBeatTamil and said that Alya is likely to enter the show as a wild card contestant. The show’s premiere had 15 candidates entering the Bigg Boss house - Fathima Babu, Sakshi Agarwal, Losliya Mariyanesan, Jangiri Madhumitha, Kavin, Saravanan, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Cheran, Mohan Vaidya, Tharshan Thiyagarajah, Sherin Shringar, Sandy, Meera Mitun Mugen Rao and Reshma Pasupuleti. With two of them have already been evicted, there are now 15 candidates as Meera Mithun, the 16th candidate, entered on day two of the show. Alya maybe the 17th one on the show, it added.

The report further claimed that Alya maybe a contestant nominated by Vijay TV. She earned great fan following with her serial Raja Rani where she starred alongside Sanjeev Karthick and the two began dating each other after the show.

Kamal, who has been the show’s host for all the three seasons, made his television debut as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil in 2017. During the first season’s launch, a few fringe groups claimed the show would adversely affect Tamil culture and protested against it. At that time, Haasan has said in a media interaction that Bigg Boss is as necessary as cricket in India. “I’m not answerable to the people who filed the complaint. I’m not worried about the case. I have immense faith in law and in our government. I don’t think Bigg Boss is tarnishing Tamil culture. I have done kissing scenes in the past. Perhaps, they are seeking my arrest late.”

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 16:45 IST

