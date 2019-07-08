Bigg Boss Tamil season 3: Fathima Babu is the first contestant to get eliminated

The first person to be eliminated from the ongoing third season of Bigg Boss Tamil is reportedly former newsreader Fathima Babu. A Pinkvilla report claimed Fathima was voted out of the show on Sunday’s episode.Fathima has also played several character roles in Tamil cinema over the last two decades.

There were no eliminations in the first week and Meera Mitun, Sakshi Agarwal, Saravanan, Madhumitha aka Jangiri Madhumitha, Kavin and Cheran were nominated for eviction alongside Fathima. In the weekend episode on Saturday, host Kamal announced that Madhumitha was safe as the audience voted for her.

The show was launched with 15 contestants: Fathima Babu, Sakshi Agarwal, Losliya Mariyanesan, Jangiri Madhumitha, Kavin, Saravanan, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Cheran, Mohan Vaidya, Tharshan Thiyagarajah, Sherin Shringar, Sandy, Meera Mitun Mugen Rao and Reshma Pasupuleti. With Fathima getting evicted, the house strength stands at 14 now.

Earlier, contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar was arrested after her former husband Anand Rajan accused her of kidnapping their daughter.

Kamal, who has been the show’s host for all the three seasons, made his television debut as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil in 2017. During the first season’s launch, a few fringe groups claimed the show would adversely affect Tamil culture and protested against it. At that time, Haasan has said in a media interaction that Bigg Boss is as necessary as cricket in India. “I’m not answerable to the people who filed the complaint. I’m not worried about the case. I have immense faith in law and in our government. I don’t think Bigg Boss is tarnishing Tamil culture. I have done kissing scenes in the past. Perhaps, they are seeking my arrest late.”

