Bigg Boss Tamil 3 with Kamal Haasan launched: Sri Lankan model, Malaysian singer and 13 others enter the house

The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil went on air on Sunday. The show marked the return of actor-filmmaker-politician Kamal Haasan as its host for the third consecutive time.

After weeks of speculation about the probable contestants of the show, the final fifteen celebrities that entered the house are Fathima Babu, Losliya, Sakshi Agarwal, Madhumita, Kavin, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Saravanan, Vanitha Vijay Kumar, Cheran, Sherin Shringar, Mohan Vaithya, Tharshan, Sandy, Mugen Rao and Reshma.

Fathima Babu

The first contestant to enter the house was Fathima Babu, best known for her stint as newsreader on Doordarshan Tamil. She has also played several character roles in Tamil cinema over the last two decades.

Losliya Marianesan

A newsreader from Sri Lanka, Losliya is quite popular in her country. She was the second contestant to be introduced by Haasan, who presented her with a medal.

Sakshi Agarwal

Best known for her role in Rajinikanth starrer Kaala, Sakshi has starred in around dozen Tamil films since she made her debut a few years ago. She was reportedly considered for the second season of the show but couldn’t take up the offer due to her film commitments.

Madhumita

A popular Tamil comedian, Madhumita has been a well-known face in Kollywood. She started her career with a comedy show on Vijay television.

Kavin

Kavin, who has been part of several popular Tamil soaps, was the first male participant of the house this season. He was also approached for the second season, but had turned down the offer due to other projects.

Abhirami Venkatachalam

Widely popular in the Tamil ad film world for her work, Abhirami Venkatachalam will be soon seen in Ajith Kumar’s Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. Abirami plays Kriti Kulhari’s role in the film which also stars Shraddha Srinath and Vidya Balan.

Saravanan

Having been around over two decades in Tamil cinema, Saravanan is best known for essaying some interesting character roles. Best remembered for playing Karthi’s uncle in Paruthiveeran, Saravanan was recently seen playing a police officer in Nayanthara’s Kolamavu Kokila.

Vanitha Vijayakumar

Daughter of veteran Tamil actor Vijayakumar, Vanitha had a brief acting career before she chose to get married. She had made headlines for involving in a tiff with her family.

Cheran

Actor-filmmaker-writer Cheran is best known for films such as Autograph, Yuddham Sei and Thavamai Thavamirundhu. He’s the first filmmaker contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Sherin Shringar

A model-turned-actor, Sherin worked alongside Dhanush in Thulluvatho Ilamai, but couldn’t really make it big in Tamil industry. She worked in a few Kannada films as well.

Mohan Vaithya

Popular singer and violinist, Mohan is the brother of veena exponent Rajesh Vaithya. He’s the first non-cinema celebrity to enter the house this year.

Tharshan

Tharshan, who is a model by profession, is the second Sri Lankan to join the house this year. This is the first time Bigg Boss is including contestants beyond borders.

Sandy

An established choreographer, Sandy is known for closely resembling actor Simbu aka Silambarasan. He shot to fame as a contestant in dance-based show Maanada Mayilada, and is currently the judge for Nadana Rajas (another dance show).

Mugen Rao

Mugen is Malaysian singer and actor. He’s the first ever contestant from Malaysia, and is the third member of Tamil diaspora outside Tamil Nadu. He made a mark in the show by performing his own song, earning praise from Haasan.

Reshma

Former air hostess-turned-television anchor, Reshma was the last contestant to enter the house.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 15:17 IST