Bigg Boss Tamil: Pics from new season’s promo shoot go viral, Kamal Haasan to return as host

Actor-filmmaker-politician Kamal Haasan will return as the host Bigg Boss Tamil for the third time as the show gears up for its third season. On Friday, pictures from the sets of Bigg Boss and from a shoot of a promo video from Haasan’s residence went viral on social media.

Star Vijay, the channel which will air the show most likely from July, teased fans in May with a new promo for the third season, featuring Kamal Haasan. The veteran actor made his television debut as the host of Tamil version of the reality show in 2017.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan cover their faces as they take a stroll in Shimla, fans spot them, see video, pics

The show attracted the wrath of some fringe groups when it was launched in 2017, citing it affects Tamil culture. Soon after the protests, Haasan said in a media interaction that Bigg Boss as necessary as cricket in India.

“I’m not answerable to the people who filed the complaint. I’m not worried about the case. I have immense faith in law and in our government. I don’t think Bigg Boss is tarnishing Tamil culture. I have done kissing scenes in the past. Perhaps, they are seeking my arrest late.” He went on to add that the fringe group hasn’t watched any similar shows that are being aired for over a decade on Indian television. The participants for the third season is yet to be official announced. However, rumours are already doing the rounds that well-known personalities such as Radha Ravi, VJ Ramya and Premgi might be part of the show.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Haasan’s Indian 2 with Shankar has been postponed indefinitely. Amidst rumours that the project has been shelved due to budget constraints, sources claim it will take off in the next few months.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 16:08 IST