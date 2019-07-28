Bigg Boss Tamil contestant boasts that he’s groped women; Chinmayi Sripaada blasts channel

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who has been on the forefront of the Indian #MeToo movement, slammed Bigg Boss Tamil for airing an episode in which a contestant seemingly admitted to molesting women in his past.

Sharing a clip from a recent, season three episode, she wrote, “A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn.”

A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience.



And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester.



Damn. https://t.co/kaL7PMDw4u — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 27, 2019

According to The Hindu, contestant Meera Mithun had accused a co-contestant, director Cheran, of manhandling her during a task. The event was reviewed in a recent episode in the presence of host Kamal Haasan, who said that during such moments, inadvertent shoves are possible to occur.

The host gave the example of travelling in a crowded bus, and said, “To travel on a busy bus is a big hassle. While there are people who are rushing to reach office on time, there are those who get in just to touch women inappropriately.”

Not acceptable but sadly that's current state of society. Can't help to get this changed immediately as it was grown over years.

We just reached a stage where it irks 20-30% which was only felt by victims before. Still hv long way for ppl to react correct. Wish to hv this asap/1 — Kothai (@KothaiKirthi) July 27, 2019

Condemnation should have happened in the next second. Not made a joke of it. I am not gonna watch that show or the episode anyway. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 27, 2019

Not only that, Did you know that @ikamalhaasan justified and glorified a man who touched a woman without her consent in an inappropriate place and pushed her aside. He went on to shame that woman for complaining. @vijaytelevision #BiggBossTamil3 — Shankar (@shankar8989) July 27, 2019

At this point, another contestant, actor Saravanan, raised his hand and said, “I have done it.” Kamal assumed that he meant stopping others from behaving inappropriately, but that was not the case. Saravanan continued, “It was long back, when I was in college.” The host as well as the studio audience laughed at the comment. The Hindu quotes Kamal as having said in the moment, “He (Saravanan) has gone beyond all that and is now become pure and holy.” India Today reports that Kamal’s spokesperson has said that the actor was reacting sarcastically.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 19:13 IST