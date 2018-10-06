Singer Chinmayi Sripaada says Time’s Up, writes of sexual abuse she has faced since childhood

As India finds itself in the middle of a #MeToo moment with women from the world of cinema, comedy and media houses opening up against sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour, singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to Twitter to detail abuse she had to face.

“It is very, very tough for women to remember accounts of when they were touched inappropriately; a ‘harmless’ hug that looks OK but makes them alone cringe,” she wrote in a thread that detailed abuse she had to face from childhood.

“I was 8, maybe 9. I was sleeping. My mom was supervising a recording session for her documentary. Felt a man in priestly robes feel up my privates and I woke up. Told her ‘that uncle is bad’. This was in the studio called Santhome Communications that still exists,” she wrote.

To some men checking my shirt pocket to see if I had anything in them, thereby feeling my chest in my teens, having my first mobike accident that left my entire right arm scarred because of an eve teasing incident on Kilpauk bridge, a lot of us women learned to internalize — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 5, 2018

I remember leaving one of my footwear behind, hurriedly saying ‘Bye Sir’ and running for my life, shaking all the while.

A woman speaking up *and* naming the man has a consequence of slut shaming, ‘what did you do that he behaved like that?’, beingn discredited, being called unprofessional and also losing work/career.

A risk women cant take. And that has enabled the men.

But I did find my gut which had gone for a walk, picked up the phone, called his manager, clenched my teeth and told him to tell Respected Man to keep his politics to himself and keep me away from it. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 5, 2018

Two popular women writers and activists said ‘A woman who sings Mayya Mayya cannot file case on harassment’. More men and other women cheered these women on. This was in support of men who said they ll throw acid on my face or that I need to be raped to be taught a lesson. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 5, 2018

‘Why do YOU alone get into trouble’ is a question I have had to answer a lot of times. I speak up. Others are too scared to speak up. That’s all there is.

Women are told to not attract attention. Anything girls do is chided with ‘whose attention do you want?!’ — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 5, 2018

She also wrote how women tend to internalise such behavior. “I was perhaps 19; again, veryyyyyy respected, wayy older man called me to his office on a pretext, my mom was with me, I was called in alone; we suspected nothing coz said man showed no such behaviour before,walked from behind his table, hugged me and felt me up,” she wrote. Chinmayi goes on to say that her mother told her that it was the man’s way to check if she was “that type of girl”.

“Mom and I drove home. ‘RespectedMan’ never repeated his behaviour but I’ll never forget feeling as if worms were crawling all over me; how I, a sane, ‘intelligent’ girl had dismissed that predatory behaviour for ‘Thats how it is’. We internalize. But we cant forget,” she added.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 19:49 IST