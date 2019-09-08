Jaya Bachchan runs to hug Navya Naveli’s rumoured boyfriend Meezaan, watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:42 IST

Even as Deepika Padukone grabbed the limelight, thanks to her dance on the ramp, at the recently held fashion show by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, looks like Jaya Bachchan became the highlight, post Deepika’s appearance. In a new viral video, Jaya can be see running to hug Malaal actor, Meezaan.

As the video begins, we see Jaya and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda among the guests as Deepika, Sandeep and Abu walk the ramp. Javed Jaffery’s son Meezaan stands a little behind with other models. Deepika then turns around and walks back. Just then, Jaya runs to the ramp and hugged Meezaan.

Celebrating 33 years in the industry, Abu and Sandeep picked Deepika as their showstopper. She wore a richly embellished silver embroidered lehenga. She broke into a jig as the song Disco Deewane from Karan Johar’s Student of the Year (2012) played in the background. The designer duo and others onstage also shook a leg with her. Shweta and Jaya too joined as the trio danced together.

Abhishek Bachchan was also present at the event. Shloka Ambani and Isha Ambani represented the Ambani family where Radhika Merchant and Isheta Salgaocar were also spotted.

Meezaan walked the ramp showcasing MARD collection by Abu and Sandeep. Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda was rumoured to be dating Meezaan. Asked about the rumours, Meezaan had earlier said, “We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone.

Meezaan made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production, Malaal . Written and directed by Mangesh Hadawale, Malaal also marked the debut of Bhansali’s niece Shermin Segal.

Earlier, Meezan had also received praises from everyone in the industry for his debut, Malaal. Check out a video that shows Rekha showering love on the young actor.

