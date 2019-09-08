Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle: An extensive playlist of the versatile songstress who could be seductive, playful or romantic

music

Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle has been the voice of love, breakup, fun and much more for decades. The legendary singer celebrates her 86th birthday on Sunday. Asha celebrated her birthday after 17 years, late Saturday, and has shared a video on her Twitter account from the celebrations in Dubai.

In the 15-minute-long live video, Asha is seen entering an elegantly-decorated restaurant where the gallery is lined up with boards of films featuring her songs. The place is all lit up; the people escorting her, encourage her to recall the songs. She hummed a few but could not recall songs from films like Shahenshah, Geraftar and Sacche Ka Bolbala. Later, she sits at a table, takes a mike and says, “I decided to come here and celebrate in Dubai because of all the love you people have for me. I am celebrating my birthday after 17 years.” Earlier, she had informed fans that she would visit Asha’s restaurant in WAFI, an upscale mall in Dubai on September 7.

From Rekha to Vidya Balan, Zeenat Aman to Urmila Matondkar, Asha has been the voice for our female stars for nearly six decades. It is not just classical or Indian songs that she has sung, Asha has also teamed up with Western artistes Boy George and Michael Stipe.

Apart from Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2000) and Padma Vibhushan (2008), Asha also holds the Guinness Book of World Records for being the most-recorded artist in the history of music.

While most yesteryear singers complain about today’s music scene, Asha has managed to stay relevant and has swiftly adapted new styles and singing techniques. “We all have to get familiar with the use of technology in everything — whether it is music or film. But we must not forget that nothing can replace real talent. Call me an old school (person), but I believe that technology cannot add soul to our voice. Therefore, the longevity of those songs (newly made) is lesser,” Bhosle had recently said, insisting that technology cannot replace talent.

Celebrating her birthday, here is an all-inclusive playlist of 35 of her songs for every mood.

SEDUCTIVE

1. Aaiye Meherbaan (Howrah Bridge, 1958)

2. Aao Na Gale Lagao Na (Jeevan Saathi, 1972)

3. Aao Huzoor Tumko (Kismat, 1968)

4. Yeh Hai Reshmi Zulfon Ka Andhera (Mere Sanam, 1965)

5. Husn Ke Laakhon Rang (Johnny Mera Naam, 1970)

6. Raat Akeli Hai (Jewel Thief, 1967)

PLAYFUL

1. Kitaabein Bahut Si (Baazigar, 1993)

2. Kajra Mohabbat Wala (Kismat, 1968)

3. Sharaara (Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi hai, 2002)

4. Zara Sa Jhooom Loon Main (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, 1995)

5. Hungama Ho Gaya (Anhonee, 1973)

6. Kya Gazab Karte Ho Ji (Love Story, 1981)

7. Arre Ja Re Hat Natkhat (Navrang, 1959)

ROMANTIC

1. Abhi Na Jaao Chor Ke (Hum Dono, 1961)

2. Chura Liya Hai Tumne (Yaadon Ki Baaraat, 1973)

3. Tumse Milke Aisa Laga (Parinda, 1989)

4. Jaaneman Jaaneman Tere Do Nayan (Chhoti Si Baat,1975)

5. Mann Kyu Behka (Ustav, 1984)

6. Kab Ke Bichde Hue Hum (Lawaaris, 1981)

7. Maang Ke Saath Tumhara (Naye Daur, 1957)

8. Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya (Phagun, 1958)

GLOOMY

1. Kisi Nazar ko Tera Intezaar Aaj Bhi Hai (Aitebaar, 1985)

2. Mera Kuch Samaan (Ijaazat, 1987)

3. Jab Chali Thandi Hawa (Do Badan, 1966)

4. Justju Jiski Thi (Umrao Jaan, 1981)

5. Ye Kya Jagah Hai Dosto (Umrao Jaan, 1981)

6. Wo Din Kaha Gaye Mere (Vachan, 1955)

SIBLING LOVE

1. Ab Ke Baras Bhejo ( Bandini, 1963)

2. Sun Sun Sun Didi (Khubsoorat, 1981)

3. Mere Bhaiyya Mere Chanda (Kaajal, 1965)

Additionally, here are a few mujra songs that can get you in the mood for some seductive dance, classical style:

1. Saakiya Aaj Mujhe Neend Na Aayegi, Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam(1962)

2. Dil Cheez Kya Hai (Umrao Jaan 1981)

3. Ada Qaatil Nazar Barq-E-Bala (Gazal, 1964)

4. Jab Jab Tumhe Bhulaya (Jahan Ara, 1964)

5. Qubool Kijiye (Dard, 1981)

