Neil Nitin Mukesh sings his favourite song Jaane Jaan, Asha Bhosle joins in. Watch

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:17 IST

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who welcomed Lord Ganesha to his abode during Ganesh Chaturthi, has shared a heartwarming video with Asha Bhosle joining him as he croons his favourite song, Jaane Jaan Dhoondhta Phir Raha from 1972 film Jawaani Deewani.

Sharing the video, Neil wrote on Instagram, “And what a beautiful Day 2 of Ganesh Chathurthi.With the one and only, the living legend, my dearest Asha Tai. This is one of my most favourite songs of hers. Got the opportunity to of singing a few lines with her. love and respect always Tai @asha.bhosle.” Neil starts singing the song as Asha joins in. Asha and Neil then sing the opening lines together.

He also shared a picture with the legendary singer.

Responding to the post, Asha wrote, “It was a lovely evening with lovely people!”

Earlier, Neil shared pictures as he began Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with daughter Nurvi dressed in a pink lehenga with a tiny tika adorning her forehead.

Late on Wednesday, Neil shared a picture with Rishi Kapoor, wishing the veteran actor on his birthday. “From playing his junior in a film VIJAY to him spreading so much love and positivity at my sangeet, Chintu uncle has always been most loved. Happy Birthday Chintu uncle have a super year. God bless you with all the Happiness #RishiKapoor Needless to say his biggest fan is me. There is not one performance of his that I do not not like. From KARZ to HEENA and all others top the chart for me.”

On the work front, Neil Nitin featured in a prominent role in Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor’s hit Saaho. He also has Bypass Road and Firkey lined up for later.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 17:11 IST