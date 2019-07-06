Malaal box office collection day 1: Meezaan, Sharmin Segal’s debut gets pounded by Spider-Man Far From Home, Kabir Singh

Malaal, starring debutants Meezaan and Sharmin Segal, received a disastrous response at the box office on the first day of release. The film has reportedly opened to below Rs 50 lakh. It clashed with Hollywood film, Spider-Man: Far From Home which released a day before to an opening of Rs 10 crore.

According to a report in Box Office India, Malaal collected around Rs 45 lakh on its first day, which is lower than similar films like Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s Loveyatri and Zaheer Iqbaal and Pranutan Bahl’s Notebook. While Meezaan is the son of actor Javed Jaaferi, Sharmin is the niece of filmmaker and Malaal co-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is an unrequited love story that is marred by class divide.

Another report on Box Office India states that Spider-Man collected around Rs 8.5 crore. This takes its total domestic collections to over Rs 18 crore. The film picks up after the death of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame as Spider-Man is recruited by Nick Fury and Mysterio to face elemental threats from another dimension while he is on a school trip to Europe.

Malaal also faces competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 and Shahid Kapoor’s blockbuster, Kabir Singh. Article 15 remains steady amid positive reviews and has collected Rs 34 crore in its first week. The film reportedly collected around Rs 2.25 crore on its second Friday, which takes its collections to over Rs 36 crore. It revolves around a heinous double rape and murder case and delves deep into the murky realities of the caste system.

Shahid’s controversial Kabir Singh has turned out to be his most successful work till date. The film crossed Rs 200 crore in its second week and continues to find takers at the ticket windows. Sharing box office figures of Kabir Singh, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#KabirSingh remains steady on [third] Fri... Should gather speed on [third] Sat and Sun... Will cross Rs 225 cr today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr. Total: Rs 218.60 cr. India biz.”

