Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla confirmed contestants, feature in leaked promo

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 09:33 IST

Salman Khan is set to return with the 13th season of hit reality show Bigg Boss, beginning September 29. The names of the first two contestants have been leaked. TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, better known as Gopi Bahu on daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and Siddharth Shukla of Balika Vadhu fame are said to be the first two confirmed contestants on the show.

Leaked pictures of the promo have surfaced online and show Devoleena dressed as her famous onscreen avatar. Devoleena will also reportedly star in a new TV show titled Kuch Naye Rishte. She has also worked on shows Kundali Bhagya and Laal Ishq.

Siddharth is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7 and has hosted several reality shows such as India’s Got Talent and Savdhaan India.

it's officially CONFIRMED now #DevoleenaBhattacharjee First Official CONFIRMED contestant #BiggBoss13 Promo Released pic.twitter.com/CcUbCRKq1z — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) September 19, 2019

According to various reports, other probable contestants rumoured to have been chosen for the show are Dalljiet Kaur, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Shivin Narang. Like every season, the final names of the contestants will be revealed only during the inaugural episode of the show.

Earlier, a report in Pinkvilla had quoted a source as saying, “For the first time, the first week elimination will be done by Salman Khan himself on the basis of poor performance and he will only nominate contestant for the second week. The ghost team will have six people including Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia and Mahika Sharma. On the other hand, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Desai, Dayanand Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Siddhart Shukla will be in players team.”

In a new promo of the show, Salman was seen dressed in a chef’s uniform, making khichdi and raita while hinting at all the trouble the contestants will create this time. Referring to how the show will conclude within a month, Salman says in the promo, “Lekin season ka swad phir bhi rahega janhit mein jaari (But the flavour of the season will stay with the viewers).”

Bigg Boss 13 will premiere on September 29 at 9 pm while the weekday episodes will air from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. TV actor Dipika Kakar had won the last season with former cricketer Sreesanth as the first runner up. It took off in the last week of September and concluded on the December 30.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 09:30 IST