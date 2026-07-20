'From STD booths to 12-hour screen time': 20-year-old reflects on growing up with technology

Technology has transformed everyday life at an incredible pace over the past two decades. While older generations often look back at a world before smartphones and social media, a recent post by a 20-year-old has reminded many that even Gen Z has witnessed remarkable changes in a short span of time. A nostalgic reflection on growing up in the fast changing digital age. (Representative Image)

The post was shared on X by user Mehak Saluja, who reflected on how quickly technology has evolved during her lifetime.

"I'm just 20, but sometimes it feels like technology evolved at 10x speed," she wrote.

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She went on to recall growing up in a home that had an STD booth, where people would visit just to make phone calls. "We had a small shop, and people used to come there just to make phone calls. Then there was one keypad phone for the whole family. Then our first smartphone. Then those 50 MB data packs. I still remember buying one just to download a game."

She also spoke about how the Covid pandemic changed her relationship with technology. "While I was still in school, I got my first phone. My screen time was barely 3 to 4 hours a day. Now I'm in college, and somehow 10 to 12 hours of screen time doesn't even feel unusual. Instagram before class, between classes, after class."

Ending her post, she added, "It's honestly crazy how I see technology evolving so fast."

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