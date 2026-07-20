‘I don't own a house or car': 35-year-old says he's happier than ever, internet agrees

In a world where owning a house, buying a car and building wealth are often seen as milestones of success, one man's honest reflection on life at 35 has struck a chord with many people online. Instead of focusing on what he does not have, he chose to highlight what has improved in his life over the past year, and many readers found his perspective refreshing. The viral post redefines success beyond owning a house or car. (Representative Image)

The post was shared by Instagram user Ashish Jain. In the caption, he wrote, "I am a 35-year-old who doesn't own a house, doesn't own a car, doesn't have a big bank balance, doesn't have a huge portfolio of stocks or mutual funds, and doesn't have a great job. But I live in a decent rented home, can afford to travel by Uber, have zero debt, have a better body than I did last year, and am mentally better than last year."

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He went on to say that he has stopped stressing over things that will not matter a year from now, no longer pressures himself to buy a house or a car, worries less about the future, focuses more on his physical and mental health, has been smoke-free for more than a year, and has reduced eating junk food.

Ending his post on a hopeful note, he wrote, "It's okay. You need not have everything figured out. It's okay. Just live each day as it comes and focus on yourself."

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