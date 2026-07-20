Ken-Betwa project protests explained: Behind 'chita' and 'faansi' demonstrations in Madhya Pradesh

Earlier on Sunday, police broke up the protest against the Ken-Betwa Link in MP's Chhatarpur district. The authorities dispersed the protesters and shifted movement leader Amit Bhatnagar, who has been on an 11-day fast, to the hospital.

An intense agitation in Madhya Pradesh has captured public attention, where protesters used symbolic 'pyre' and 'noose' demonstrations against the Ken-Betwa Link and other development projects.

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Ken-Betwa project protest Tribal families affected by the Ken-Betwa river-linking project launched a 'Chita Andolan' (funeral pyre protest). They have alleged that they are being displaced from their land without any compensation, news agency ANI reported.

Reportedly, led primarily by tribal women, the protest has been underway since July 3 on the banks of the Barana river near Kupi village. The agitation opposed the Ken-Betwa river-linking project and other development works.

The protesters staged 'jal' satyagraha, 'chita' (funeral pyre) satyagraha and a symbolic 'faansi' (hanging) satyagraha.

Also Read | Police clear Ken-Betwa protest site on Day 17, shift fasting activist to hospital

Ken-Betwa Link Project The Ken-Betwa Link National Project is a major irrigation project adopting an underground pressurised pipe irrigation system. This project is being constructed on the Ken River in MP's Chhatarpur and Panna districts.

According to a release of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, dated December 15 2025, the Ken–Betwa Link Project (KBLP) has an estimated cost of ₹44,605 crore, with ₹39,317 crore of central support through a Special Purpose Vehicle, the Ken–Betwa Link Project Authority (KBLPA).

According to the government, the project will provide drinking water to 44 lakh people of the state and 21 lakh people of Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, the project will generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW of solar energy, ANI further reported.

Also Read | MP: Police remove Ken-Betwa project protesters

'…Denied justice': Amit Bhatnagar alleged The project has faced opposition from environmental groups and affected families over rehabilitation, displacement, and impact on wildlife and forests, including parts of Panna Tiger Reserve, according to a PTI report.

Furthermore, Amit Bhatnagar said that people affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project, Majhgaon and Runjh irrigation projects had been denied justice, the report further stated.

He has also claimed that the displaced families have lost their land, forests, water resources, livelihoods and cultural identity. At the same time, some faced false criminal cases, illegal eviction, disconnection of electricity supply and demolition of schools.

Reactions to the protest Vijay Dwivedi, Bijawar Sub-Divisional Magistrate, said that the administration learned of the protest through media reports, noting that no prior information or formal memorandum was submitted, PTI reported earlier.

Dwivedi added that the officials had interacted with the protesters and assessed their pending demands. Furthermore, he said grievances of people from Panna district would be addressed by the local administration, and the issues concerning Chhatarpur residents would be resolved by the Chhatarpur administration.

On the other hand, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Umang Singhar criticised the police action and expressed concern over Bhatnagar's hospitalisation.