Radhika Apte bags best actress nom, Sacred Games gets best drama nod at International Emmys. Complete list of nominees
The International Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Thursday and Indian shows like Sacred Games, The Remix and movie Lust Stories were nominated in multiple categories.tv Updated: Sep 20, 2019 08:56 IST
Netflix’s India Original series Sacred Games, anthology film Lust Stories and Amazon Prime Video’s The Remix are nominated for International Emmy Awards. The second season of Sacred Games, starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has been nominated in the best drama category alongside Brazil’s Contra Todos - season three, Germany’s Bad Banks and UK’s McMafia, which also features Siddiqui in a key role.
Director Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan directed the second season of Sacred Games while Vikramaditya Motwane served as a showrunner. Kashyap, who shared the news on his Instagram page, was also one of the directors of Lust Stories with Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar.
“What a day. 3 Emmy Nominations . 1 lust stories (best miniseries) 2.Sacred Games (best Drama) 3. Radhika Apte(best actress-Lust Stories),” he wrote tagging International Emmy, Netflix and other collaborators.
The movie has been nominated for the best TV movie/mini series with Brazil’s Se Eu Fechar Os Olhos Agora, Hungary’s Trezor and Australia’s Safe Harbour.
Actor Radhika Apte, who features in the segment directed by Kashyap is competing in the best performance by an actress category with Jenna Coleman for The Cry, Marjorie Estiano for Brazil’s Sob Pressao 2 and Marina Gera for Hungary’s Orok Tel.
Congratulations #AnuragKashyap you beauty, the epitome of innovation in Cinema, making Indians proud across the world, First for GOW being the only Indian film shortlisted by the Guardian & secondly Sacred Games being nominated at the Emmy's— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) September 19, 2019
3 Cheers to Vikram, Neeraj & Team SG
The Remix is competing in non-scripted entertainment category with nominees from Argentina, Belgium and the UK. Nominees this year span 21 countries across 11 categories with Brazil and the UK leading the list.
Other countries with more than one nod include Germany, Australia, Belgium, Argentina, Hungary and India.
Also read: IIFA Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh wins best actor for Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt bags best actress for Raazi. Complete list of winners
“The diversity, geographic spread and quality of this year’s nominees is a testament to the increasing wealth of outstanding television being created on a global scale,” Bruce L Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, said Thursday. “We congratulate the nominees for their outstanding achievements,” Paisner added.
The 47th International Emmy Awards will be held on November 25 at the Hilton New York. Here’s the complete list of nominees:
Arts Programming
Dance or Die- Netherlands
John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky- United Kingdom
Michel Legrand, Sans Demi-Mesure (Michel Legrand, Let the Music Play)- France
Ópera Aberta – Os Pescadores de Pérolas- Brazil
Best Performance By An Actor
Haluk Bilginer in Şahsiyet (Persona)-Turkey
Christopher Eccleston in Come Home- United Kingdom
Raphael Logam in Impuros (Impure)- Brazil
Jannis Niewöhner in Beat-Germany
Best Performance By An Actress
Radhika Apte in Lust Stories-India
Jenna Coleman in The Cry-United Kingdom
Marjorie Estiano in Sob Pressão (Under Pressure) – Season 2-Brazil
Marina Gera in Orok Tel-Hungary
Comedy
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos-Brazil
FAM!-Singapore
Kupa Rashit-Israel
Workin’ Moms – Season 2-Canada
Documentary
A Primeira Pedra-Brazil
Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World-Netherlands
Louis Theroux’s Altered States-United Kingdom
Witness: India’s Forbidden Love-Qatar
Drama Series
1 Contra Todos – Season 3-Brazil
Bad Banks-Germany
McMafia-United Kingdom
Sacred Games-India
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
Al Otro Lado del Muro-United States of America
El Recluso-United States of America
Falco-United States of America
Magnífica 70 – Season 3-United States of America
Non-Scripted Entertainment
La Voz – Season 2-Argentina
Taboe-Belgium
The Remix – India
The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night-United Kingdom
Short-Form Series
dxyz-South Korea
Hack The City-Brazil
Luottomies – Season 2-Finland
Wrong Kind of Black-Australia
Telenovela
100 Dias Para Enamorarse-Argentina
La Reina del Flow-Colombia
The River-Portugal
TV Movie / Mini-Series
Se Eu Fechar Os Olhos Agora-Brazil
Lust Stories-India
Safe Harbour-Australia
Trezor-Hungary
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Sep 20, 2019 08:48 IST