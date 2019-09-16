Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan cooks up a storm in new promo, announces premiere date. Watch video

tv

Hit reality television show Bigg Boss is all set to return with its 13th season at the end of this month. Actor and host Salman Khan made the revelation through a brand new promo released on Sunday night.

The promo shows Salman in a chef’s uniform, making khichdi and raita while hinting at all the trouble the contestants will create this time. As was announced earlier, the season’s finale will arrive just four weeks into the show. “Lekin season ka swad phir bhi rahega janhit mein jaari (But the flavour of the season will stay with the viewers),” Salman says in the video.

The season will premiere on September 29 at 9 pm. The weekday episodes will air from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm.

Bigg Boss has long been the most popular reality show on television, raking the highest TRPs with every season. Usually, one season extends over three months (from late September to early January) but the makers appear to have modified the template this year.

The season will also introduce new themes and flavours. A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “For the first time, the first week elimination will be done by Salman Khan himself on the basis of poor performance and he will only nominate contestant for the second week. The ghost team will have six people including Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia and Mahika Sharma. On the other hand, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Desai, Dayanand Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Siddhart Shukla will be in players team.”

Another recent promo showed Salman making an announcement that he will command the participants to do as he pleases this season. The promo also featured television actors Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi.

This year’s tentative list of participants includes Vijender Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rajpal Yadav, Dayanand Shetty, Sidharth Shukla, Mahika Sharma, Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia and Aarti Singh.

