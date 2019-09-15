Taapsee Pannu: ‘I shop outside the country from high street brands, as I can’t walk into a mall and try on clothes here’

bollywood

Being a celebrity maybe a glamorous job, with fans fawning, paparazzi on the prowl and pretty faces making the headlines. However, the arc lights aren’t just all fancy stuff. There are times when enthusiastic fans invade the personal space of a celebrity and the family. And that kind of obsessive love is what actor Taapsee Pannu, and her family, are still coming to terms with.

Last seen in Akshay Kumar, Mission Mangal, Taapsee is working on Anubhav Sinha’s next, titled Thappad.

The actor, who was in the national capital recently, says, “I was born and brought up in Delhi so it’s still my ‘adda’ but you can’t just walk out and go around anymore.” She adds, “Not just I, but even those with me get bothered. Of course, I love the fact that people really love me and that is what we work for. But sometimes that line is blurred, and you don’t get enough space. People still don’t understand that no means no. It is bothersome when my family gets affected. They are not used to it and should not have to go through this — people calling at midnight, insisting on me informing them when I’ve reached home.”

The actor believes that her life has taken a 180 degree turn after she became a public figure. However, despite being a face that gets recognised, she ensures she catches up with friends whenever she can. “I can’t walk on the roads or visit cafés with my friends that I used to go to.”

In fact, sometimes, the actor says, people pester her family to get through to her and her family is still learning on how to deal with this. Taapsee says, “I belong to a very humble background. I tell my family to put their foot down and say no, but they can’t. They even try to be more understanding towards people, but they are of a certain age now and they have to sleep on time. They can’t keep up as I do. They are not used to this lifestyle. I am the first person in my family who is a public figure. They are still trying to wrap their heads around this and understand how to deal with it.”

Known for successful films such as Pink (2016), Judwaa 2 (2017), and the recently released, Mission Mangal, among others, Taapsee has come up with an interesting way to have some ‘me time’. “I would love to walk into the mall and shop, but it doesn’t happen anymore. That’s why I shop outside the country from high street brands. It’s not like I go there to shop for a certain brand but the fact that I can’t walk into a mall and try on clothes here, I do it outside the country,” she says.

