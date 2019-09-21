Gang Leader box office day 7: Nani’s film mints Rs. 40 crore worldwide in first week

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:10 IST

Nani’s latest Telugu film Gang Leader, a heist comedy, has struck gold at the box office with first week worldwide gross earnings of Rs 40 crore. According to trade analyst Trinath, Gang Leader managed to impress at the ticket window, despite mixed reviews from critics.

“The comedy in the film worked big time with the masses. While critics found issues with the screenplay and ending, audiences enjoyed it thoroughly. That’s why the film is performing exceptionally well at the box-office,” Trinath said.

Directed by Vikram K Kumar, Gang Leader features Nani playing a writer, one who specializes in writing revenge stories. A group of grieving women – aged 6 to 60 – join forces with him on a secret mission to avenge their loved ones.

The film marks the maiden collaboration of Vikram Kumar and Nani. It also stars veteran actor Lakshmi, Saranya Ponvannan, Vennela Kishore, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Kartikeya Gummakonda among others.

Talking about the film, Nani had told Hindustan Times: “It’s the most fun I had shooting for a project. This is not a regular comic caper but it’s made in such a way that it has the thrills as well as lot of scope for humour. Vikram and I have been thinking of working together for a while and I’m glad it finally happened.”

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. This is Anirudh’s second outing with Nani after Jersey.

In Hindustan Times review, Gang Leader was described as: “Despite reeking of a predictable screenplay, what really makes Gang Leader tick is its casting and overall treatment which makes the jokes work more effectively than the revenge angle.”

Meanwhile, talks have been initiated for Gang Leader remake in Tamil and Hindi. Production houses have already started inquiring for remake rights.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 12:09 IST