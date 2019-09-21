IIFA awards for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Sacred Games and Lust Stories get Emmy noms: Top entertainment news of the week

bollywood

As the week comes to an end, we take a look at some of the biggest happenings in the entertainment industry. From Anurag Kashyap and Radhika Apte bagging nominations for the International Emmys to Deepika Padukone’s IIFA award for Chennai Express and Hollywood stars Christopher Nolan and Robert Pattinson shooting in India, here’s all that made for top headlines this week in showbiz:

India in Emmy nominations

Three of Indian original webseries found their way to the glory when the Emmy nominations were announced this week. Netflix’s India Original series Sacred Games, anthology film Lust Stories and Amazon Prime Video’s The Remix are nominated for International Emmy Awards. While the second season of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Sacred Games has been nominated in the best drama category, Lust Stories has been nominated for the best TV movie/mini series. Actor Radhika Apte, who features in the segment directed by Kashyap in Lust Stories competes in the best performance section..

Tenet shooting in India

Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan arrived in India last week to shoot Tenet that stars Dimple Kapadia, Robert Pattinson and. But it was not just the arrival of Hollywood stars or the shoot that got coverage, a rather untoward incident also caught attention - a man attempted suicide near the sets of the film in Mumbai and was rescued, thanks to the set design. As per reports, lifeguards were unable to get a hold of the man but thanks to the set design of the movie, they used the ropes to tie the man and rescued him..

Nick Jonas birthday

Actor Priyanka Chopra was all pumped up as she celebrated husband and American singer Nick Jonas’ birthday earlier this week. A video of the duo grooving to Hauli Hauli from Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s De De Pyaar De went viral. The actor and the singer were seen laughing and dancing to the song in the video. Priyanka also joined Nick for his concert in St. Paul and videos from the concert surfacing online showed Priyanka offering a rose to Nick. She was also seen kissing him as the crowd broke into loud cheers and Priyanka jumped on the stage and sang happy birthday..



Made In China trailer

The much-awaited trailer for Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy’s Made In China finally dropped this week and fans can’t stop raving about the quirky element of the video. Directed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, Made In China will hit theatres on Diwali, clashing with Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar-Viineet Kumar Singh-starrer Saand Ki Aankh. Made In China also stars Mouni Roy, Gajraj Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani and Sumeet Vyas. The film is a hilarious ride about a man who can ‘jugaad’ his way out of any mess.

IIFA 2019

Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt bagged top honours at the recently held 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. While Ranveer walked away with the best actor trophy for Padmaavat, Alia won the best actress for her role in Raazi. National Award winner Vicky Kaushal bagged the award in the Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) category for Sanju.

Apart from this, the IIFA had special awards - Deepika Padukone bagged an award for Chennai Express, Ranbir Kapoor for Barfi, Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Rajkumar Hirani for 3 Idiots. Hrithik Roshan’s debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai won special award in the Best Film in the last 20 year category..

