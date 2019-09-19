Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is the best film of the last 20 years, according to IIFA, Deepika Padukone best actress for Chennai Express

bollywood

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:20 IST

The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards celebrated the past two decades with special honours. Awards were conferred upon Deepika Padukone for Chennai Express, Ranbir Kapoor for Barfi, Rajkumar Hirani for 3 Idiots, Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai also won special award in the Best Film in the last 20 year category.

The award for Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema was given to the master of dance and choreography Saroj Khan by none other than Madhuri Dixit Nene who, even paid tribute to the veteran choreographer by dancing on some the songs choreographed by Saroj. Apart from her, the master of comedy, Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed, also known as Jagdeep, was also presented with the special award for his work on the silver screen.

The Special Award for the Best Actor Female goes to the gorgeous @deepikapadukone for Chennai Express#iifa20 #iifahomecoming #nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/7Kbe8TA5TG — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 19, 2019

Lmao for Chennai express 😂her best was "piku" but TRP ke liye kuch bhi — paki bot (@ChopraForever) September 19, 2019

Whoever has missed out, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai is the best movie in the past twenty years according to IIFA.

Don't know if it's a new category or an old one.

So children, we haven't watched a better movie than that in the past twenty years. Smh.@IIFA WOW. — What's My Name (@avisheksahoo_) September 18, 2019

Here's a complete list of winners:

Best Film - Raazi

Best Director - Sriram Raghavan (Andhadhun)

Best Actor (Female) - Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Best Actor (Male) - Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female) - Aditi Rao Hydari (Padmaavat)

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male) - Vicky Kaushal (Sanju)

Best Debut (Male) - Ishaan Khatter (Dhadak)

Best debut (Female) - Sara Ali Khan (Kedarnath)

Best Story - Sriram Raghavan, Pooja Ladha Surti, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao (Andhadhun)

Best Music Direction - Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav and Zack Knight (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya (Dhadak)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf (Dilbaro from Raazi)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for (Ae Watan from Raazi)

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema - Saroj Khan and Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 17:19 IST