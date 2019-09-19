Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti forgot script, ‘cracked lame jokes’ as IIFA hosts, says Tahira Kashyap. See pics, video

bollywood

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:22 IST

Actors and brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana hosted the IIFA Awards together on Wednesday and kept the audience entertained with their fun antics. However, Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap revealed in one of her Instagram posts that the two ‘detoured from their script’ but managed to survive on stage with their ‘own lame yet funny’ jokes.

Sharing a boomerang video of the two siblings on her Instagram stories, Tahira wrote, “The two lovely hosts who pretty much detoured from the script and cracked their own lame yet funny ones. Well done boys!”

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap and Aparshakti Khurrana at IIFA 2019. ( Varinder Chawla )

Tahira also highlighted the fact how the Khurranas dominated the event with their presence at the event. While Tahira joined husband Ayushmann, Aparshakti was accompanied by his wife Akriti Ahuja on the green carpet . Ayushmann wore a white and black suit for his green carpet appearance and Tahira carved a pretty picture in an off-shoulder dark pink gown paired with spectacles.

Also Watch | IIFA | Alia, Sara, Madhuri, Ayushmann & others hit green carpet in style

The Khurranas at IIFA 2019.

Tahira shared her look on Instagram and was flooded with praise from several of her industry friends. Twinkle Khanna said, “Wah”, Oscar winning filmmaker Guneet Monga called her “Gorgeous” in the comments section. Singer Neeti Mohan reacted to her look saying, “So cute” whereas Ekta Kapoor called her “Rockingggggggggggg.”

Ayushmann also witnessed an overwhelming moment on stage when actor Ranveer Singh kissed on his cheek and praised him for his work with a candid gesture.

Aparshakti Khurrana (L) looks on as his brother Ayushmann Khurrana (C) and actor Ranveer Singh interact on stage during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. ( AFP )

Ayushmann is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Dream Girl. The film has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark and is raging ahead at the box office. Ayushmann stars opposite Nushrat Bharucha in the film, who walked the green carpet in a bright blue gown.

Also read: Ranveer Singh carries Deepika Padukone’s veil at IIFA, gets wax statue beside her at Madame Tussauds: ‘Wife’s putla is sexiest’

Ayushmann Khurrana meets his Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ishan Khattar and Shahid Kapoor perform during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards at NSCI Dome in Mumbai early on September 19, 2019. ( AFP )

Salman Khan (C) interacts with Bollywood actors Aparshakti Khurrana and his brother Ayushmann Khurrana on stage during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. ( AFP )

Ayushmann and Tahira recently returned from their Austria vacation. Ayushmann is currently on a career high with six consecutive hits. He also won the National Film Award last month for his film AndhaDhun, which he shared with actor Vicky Kaushal, who won the award for his film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 12:18 IST