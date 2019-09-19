Ranveer Singh carries Deepika Padukone’s veil at IIFA, gets wax statue beside her at Madame Tussauds: ‘Wife’s putla is sexiest’

bollywood

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards on Wednesday and made sure all eyes were on them. From turning up in their most glamourous avatars to sitting together hand in hand, the couple stole the spotlight at the event in more ways than one.

Deepika sizzled in a shimmery lavender gown with a long veil. Though she managed the long veil on the green carpet, Ranveer was seen lifting it as she walked ahead of him at one point of time.

The couple was also seen chatting continuously as they sat in the front row with Alia Bhatt and Daisy Shah on each side. While Alia sat near Deepika in a skin-tone gown, Daisy Shah was seen sitting besides Ranveer in a shimmery black and silver gown.

Ranveer won the IIFA Best Leading Actor (Male) award for his performance in the film Padmaavat. While he played the antagonist Alauddin Khilji, Deepika played the female lead -- Rani Padmavati in the film. He even praised Deepika in his speech and said, “It’s a miracle and a blessing I made it as an actor. To do what I love to do for a living is a gift.”

Ranveer also got a Special Wax Award at the ceremony. The actor will now have a wax statue besides Deepika’s at the Madame Tussauds wax museum, London. Calling his wife’s statue the sexiest, he said, “My mother-in-law was like you’ve to work hard too, we want a statue of you also. Mama, we’re going to London. I’ll see you.”

Ranveer Singh performs on stage during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. ( AFP )

Ranveer was also his candid best on stage and planted a kiss on actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s cheek. Ayushmann hosted the night with brother and actor Aparshakti Khurrana and was surprised by Ranveer’s lovely gesture.

Aparshakti Khurrana looks on as his brother Ayushmann Khurrana and actor Ranveer Singh interact on stage during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. ( AFP )

Thanks for capturing this moment Whatta guy! @RanveerOfficial 💛

He deserves to be a megastar! https://t.co/pvJhViy8RL — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 18, 2019

Deepika later shared several pictures of her look on Instagram with the caption, “I purple you...” Ranveer commented to the post, “Baby ... you’re killin me.”

Ranveer also shared a few pictures of his look in a quirky blazer and pants with a red scarf tied in a bow around his shoulder. Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote “Love!” in his reaction to one of the pics on Instagram.

Deepika and Ranveer will now be seen for the fourth time together in Kabir Khan directorial, ‘83. Ranveer plays veteran cricketer Kapil Dev whereas Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev in the film.

