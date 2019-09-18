Deepika Padukone had to be reminded that she is married to Ranveer Singh, says ‘Oh god! I forgot’

bollywood

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make the most adorable couple of Bollywood. And not just their fans, they too cannot seem to get enough of each other. They often indulge in social media PDA and are spotted holding hands almost every time they are together in public. However, being married is still a new feeling for them, it is definitely so for Deepika at least.

At a recent event for her Live Love Laugh foundation, Deepika almost forgot that she was married to Ranveer and had to be reminded about it. She was recounting all the roles she is playing in her life. “I’m a daughter, I’m a sister, I’m an actor..,” which was when she stopped to think of a few more. The panel moderator reminded her, ‘and a wife.’ “Oh god! I forgot,” Deepika said as the moderator and the audience laughed at her goof-up.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in Italy’s Lake Como in October last year. The two have since been majorly busy with their work commitments and have spent a lot of time far from each other. Ranveer had two back-to-back releases in December and February--Simmba and Gully Boy. He then began working on Kabir Singh’s ‘83. Meanwhile, Deepika shot for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak with Vikrant Massey in the first half of year.

The two finally spent time together as they shot of ‘83 in London. While Ranveer plays former cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is based on India’s first cricket World Cup win in 1983.

Deepika Padukone arrives during Red carpet event of The Live Love Laugh Foundation, at Taj Man Singh Hotel in New Delhi.

Recently, Deepika tickled her fans by sharing funny memes about her relationship with Ranveer on Instagram. In one meme, a girl and a boy are seen seated at a table, eating snacks. While the boy sips at his drink, the girl has trouble finishing her food. Then she throws the remaining food into the boy’s mouth, which is wide. “Open wide, trashcan!” she tells him.

“That’s us” wrote Deepika, and tagged Ranveer. Ranveer, on his part, commented on the post. “Hahahahahaha! BASICCC.”

Deepika’s Chhapaak will release on January 10 while Ranveer’s ‘83 will be out on April 10.

