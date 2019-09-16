Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh ‘trashcan’ for finishing her leftover meals, shares funny meme. See it here

bollywood

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:10 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a funny meme on Instagram, taking a dig at husband Ranveer Singh for helping her finish her leftovers. She captioned it, “that’s us...@ranveersingh.”

The meme shows a guy sipping the last drop of his drink and declaring, “I am done.” But his friend leaves her food as she is unable to finish it. Its funny to see how the guy, despite a full stomach, comes to her rescue and eats all her remaining food. She asks him to open his mouth, calling him a ‘trashcan’.

Ranveer reacted to the picture and wrote in agreement, “Hahahahahaha! BASICCC.” The post received more than 2 lakh likes in just 30 minutes, including one from Ranveer’s Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.

The couple’s fans were impressed with their chemistry as depicted in the meme. A fan wrote, “Ranveer is the love everyone deserves.” Showing solidarity with the celebrity couple, another fan wrote, “All husband and wife relation is the same.” One more fan commented, “Couple goals for life.” Many of their fans also tagged their friends and partners with whom they share a similar relationship.

Ranveer, however, maintains a healthy physique and often flaunts his chiselled abs. He had recently shared a shirtless picture of himself from the UK where he was shooting for his film, ‘83. Showing his six pack abs while sweating in the sun, he had captioned the picture, “Heat wave in the UK.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone stuns at Live Laugh Love event with parents and sister, launches lecture series on mental health

Ranveer and Deepika wrapped up the UK schedule of ‘83 and returned home a few days ago. The two have featured together in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films: Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat but will be playing a happy couple for the first time in the Kabir Khan directorial. While Ranveer will be seen as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev in the film. It will look back at India’s victory at the 1983 cricket world cup.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 17:09 IST