IIFA Awards red carpet: Deepika Padukone turns iridescent bride, Ranveer Singh channels inner samurai. See pics

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 09:15 IST

Bollywood stars brought their fashion A-game to the green carpet of the 2019 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) was held on Wednesday night in Mumbai.

The stars went all out with their fashion choices this year, from elegantly carrying gowns to tuxedos and suits, Bollywood stars are putting their best foot forward. The star-studded event will witness some stellar performances by a host of celebrities including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and newbie Sara Ali Khan.

Alia Bhatt turned up in a blush pink outfit at the red carpet. Deepika Padukone glowed in a purple gown and carried her long veil with grace. Her husband Ranveer Singh, who was himself dressed like a samurai--with a tiny ponytail and a fiery red embroidery on his suit--helped her carry the veil around the venue.

Alia Bhatt poses at the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. ( AFP )

Deepika Padukone poses a the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. ( AFP )

Ranveer Singh at the awards night.

Katrina Kaif at the awards night.

Sara, who was one of the first celebrities to arrive, turned heads in a stunning white princess gown. The official Instagram account of IIFA posted the picture, writing, “Our princess @saraalikhan95 beating Cinderalla at her own game.”

Salman Khan poses at the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. ( AFP )

The actor looked nothing less than a princess straight out of a fairy tale. The actor dolled up in an intricately designed white gown for the green carpet.

The Khurrana brothers - Ayushmann and Aparshakti too turned up at the big night looking absolute dappers with their leading ladies by their side, giving everyone major couple goals.

Vicky Kaushal walked the green carpet looking dapper in a white shirt, black blazer and matching pants coupled with formal shoes to finish off his look. We bet that his female fandom is going weak in the knees right now!

National award-winners Ayushmann and Vicky also posed for a happy picture together. Radhika Apte grabbed eyeballs looking her fashionable best. In the picture shared by IIFA, the actor wore an elegant yet chic white dress.

Radhika Apte at the event. ( AFP )

Vicky Kaushal arrives for the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. ( AFP )

Madhuri Dixit rocked a stunning red dress coupled with hoop earrings. Also spotted at the event was Preity Zinta, who turned heads in a gorgeous silver gown and a bold red lip.

Madhuri Dixit arrives for the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. ( AFP )

Looking glamorous as ever, Nushrat Bharucha arrived for the big night in a striking blue gown. Many other celebrities including Aditi Rao Hydari, Gulshan Grover, Mouni Roy, Rahul Bose, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Daisy Shah, arrived at the award ceremony looking their fashionable best.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Daisy Shah and Mouni Roy at the event.

The 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards was hosted by the talented duo - Aparshakti Khurrana and Ayushmann Khurrana.

