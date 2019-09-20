Mira Rajput shares innocent pic of son Zain, congratulates ‘little baby brother’ Ishaan Khatter for IIFA win

bollywood

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:06 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared an adorable picture of their son Zain Kapoor on Instagram. The little one can be seen standing in a t-shirt with ‘Kanye attitude Drake feelings’ written on it.

Zain can be seen standing with the help of a support as he looks away from the camera. Mira mentioned the t-shirt’s quote in the caption on her Instagram stories.

Shahid and Mira celebrated Zain’s first birthday this month. The couple had thrown a theme party for the baby boy, which had Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur and his wife Supriya Pathak, mother Neelima Azim and step-brother Ishaan Khatter in attendance. The couple also have a three-year-old daughter, Misha together.

Mira Rajput shared pictures of son Zain and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter on her Instagram stories.

Mira also congratulated her brother-in-law Ishaan for his first IIFA Award by sharing a picture from the event along with the caption, “Congratulations little baby brother. Proud of you. #FIRSTIIFA.” The actor won the IIFA Best Male Debut award for his film Dhadak, which starred Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Ishaan was handed over the trophy by none other than Shahid.

Ishan Khattar (L) and Shahid Kapoor perform on stage during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. ( AFP )

Talking about the win, Ishaan told IANS in an interview, “Fifteen years ago my brother, who is 15 years older than me, won his first IIFA award. Here I am receiving mine from his hands. This is truly special. I have a lot of people to thank but I have to start with him (Shahid). I have always looked up to him and he has always been my idol. I don’t think I will ever be able to repay what he has given me but I hope I can make him smile like this always.”

Shahid Kapoor presents the Best Debut Award (Male) award to Ishaan Khatter at the 20th IIFA awards ceremony. ( PTI/AP )

Also read: Alia Bhatt wishes dad Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday with throwback pics, he replies, ‘Don’t follow me I am lost’

Ishaan made his screen debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds last year, but made his Bollywood debut with Dhadak, the Hindi remake of National Award winning Marathi film Sairat. He is currently busy with his next project, Khaali Peeli co-starring Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, Shahid is basking in the success of his latest release Kabir Singh, which is the highest grosser of this year with domestic collections of Rs 278 crore.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 14:02 IST