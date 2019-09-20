Alia Bhatt wishes dad Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday with throwback pics, he replies, ‘Don’t follow me I am lost’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:53 IST

Alia Bhatt has wished father Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday with few unseen throwback pictures and a special message. The two are currently working on their first film together, Sadak 2.

Sharing a picture from her childhood on Instagram, Alia wrote, “Hey pops. It’s been great knowing you for the last 26 years.. you’re a good guy. Probably the best.. also the wisest.. also you’re very funny.. did I tell you I think you’re super talented too? Happy Birthday Daddy .. You amaze me every single day! There is no one like you and I repeat no one. I love you.” Little Alia can be seen posing for the camera while having her food while papa Mahesh is busy on a call in the background.

The other picture is a silhouette of the two from the sets of Sadak 2, which shows Mahesh standing with his hands on Alia’s shoulders with a beach in the background.

Several of their fans praised the actor for her cute look and wished the filmmaker in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Cutest & bestest picture today on Instagram.” Another wrote, “Lady don swag.” A fan even found her similar to Team India cricketer MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni. “Ziva looks like u,” pointed out a fan.

Mahesh also shared a candid reply to Alia on Twitter along with some birthday wisdom. He wrote, “Hey Alia ! Do u know u make my wrinkles glow? Now here is some birthday ‘wisdom’ : Listening to other people is what you have been doing all your life. It is the cause of your unhappiness. “Man cannot become man as long as he follows somebody.” Don’t follow me I am lost too!”

Alia’s step sister and Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Pooja Bhatt also shared a birthday wish for the director. Sharing a picture of him from the sets of Sadak 2, she wrote, “There is no end, there is no beginning,there is only this never ending passionate flow of life!” Mahesh Bhatt #sadak2 #Sadak2diaries #day35 #maheshbhatt #birthdayboy @maheshfilm @visheshfilms.”

"There is no end, there is no beginning, there is only this never ending passionate flow of life!"Mahesh Bhatt #Sadak2 #day35 #maheshbhatt #birthdayboy pic.twitter.com/EMlXUZhAct — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 20, 2019

She shared few more monochrome pictures and wrote, “And at 71, life takes you back to where you always belonged. Happy Birthday Pops! To many more journeys within the checkered,searing journey that constitutes your life and existence on planet earth. Honoured to be your deputy on this detour called #Sadak2 Couldn’t ask for more!”

And at 71,life takes you back to where you always belonged. Happy Birthday Pops! To many more journeys within the checkered,searing journey that constitutes your life and existence on planet earth. Honoured to be your deputy on this detour called #Sadak2 Couldn’t ask for more! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/3c5IhMp2aR — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 20, 2019

Praising Alia on her last birthday, Mahesh had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “This wonder child of mine has outdistanced and outshone me in the dawn of her career. She has just made her foray into the world of movies with a spectacular take off. I take great pride in proclaiming to the world that it gives me unimaginable joy when people come to me at airports or restaurants, in book shops seeking a picture for their children because I happen to be Alia Bhatt’s father. She has given the brand Mahesh Bhatt a new sheen. She has added a halo to my life in more ways than one emotionally and even in terms of brand equity.”

Mahesh is directing the sequel of his own film Sadak, which starred Pooja and Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. The lead cast will return to play a prominent role in the film which stars Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur as the lead onscreen couple. The film is set to hit theatres on July 10 next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 10:53 IST