Mahesh Bhatt death hoax: Pooja Bhatt rubbishes rumours, posts pics and says he’s ‘living dangerously and kicking’

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 10:02 IST

Actor Pooja Bhatt has rubbished reports that her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, suffered a heart attack and is dead. She took to social media to quash the rumours and even shared pictures as proof.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “To the rumour mongers and the ones who called in a genuine state of panic upon hearing that my father @maheshfilm had a heart attack and is dead,here is ample proof that he is his usual self,living dangerously and kicking! In red shoes no less! This one ain’t going nowhere in a hurry and will hopefully survive us all!” She shared two pictures of Mahesh sitting in the living room. Pooja also joked about how he would be the one to outlive all of them.

Mahesh is back to direction with Sadak 2, after nearly 20 years of being away from it. After the completion of the Mysore leg of the shoot of Sadak 2 in late August, Pooja wrote an Instagram post in praise of her father and how he had ignited a “fire” in her team.

“Wrap/Unwrap.. and with that we ended a truly magnificent schedule for Sadak2 in Mysore! Can’t wait to be back on set! Each day pushed our limits,each day revealed something more to each of us. And long after the last trunk was packed and the last tempo sent on its way home,the fire @maheshfilm has ignited in all of us continues to blaze with fervour,passion & a desire to do even more!”

Sadak 2 is a sequel of Mahesh’s 1991 hit Sadak. The ’90s film was a romantic thriller and featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt as its main leads and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991. The sequel stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Sadak 2 is scheduled to release on July 10 next year.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 10:01 IST