Mira Rajput on 14-year age difference with Shahid Kapoor: ‘He’s lived longer, I can benefit from his experience’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 17:55 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, has said that she never saw their arranged marriage as being a challenge to overcome, despite their different backgrounds - he is from the movie industry and she isn’t - and their age gap - he was 35 and she was 21.

“I really didn’t think about it as so many challenges to overcome,” she said in a Vogue interview. “The change from Delhi to Mumbai was actually a very pleasant one. I love South Bombay! In fact, we celebrated our anniversary with a meal at The Table in Colaba.”

Shahid and Mira, four years after their marriage, are parents to two children - daughter Mira and son Zain. Mira said she has now fully acclimatised to Shahid’s home city, and his lifestyle. She said, “I’ve also picked up on the way of life and way of dressing here… The first time I wore a pair of ripped jeans was after I got married! His fluidity towards life is another quality I love. It’s helped me ease up a lot. He’s lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience, and he can benefit from my fresh perspective.”

Speaking about their different social circles, Shahid said, “We’ve gone to parties where I’ve known many more people than she has. But I’ve always found her having more intense conversations with people she’s met less than half an hour ago!” Interestingly, both belong to families whose association with the Radha Soami Satsang Beas group means that are strict vegetarians and teetotallers.

Mira had said in an Instagram story that the first time she saw him was way back when she was 16. They’d gone with their parents to listen to a Sufi concert. But the first time they met with a possible wedding in mind was just like any other first meeting: “Interesting,” Mira said. Shahid added, “The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around.. Are we even going to last 15 minutes?’”

It was a good thing, she said, that she’d never been into movies. She met Shahid not as a star, but as a regular person. “I’ve never been into movies, which I think was a good thing because following that first chat, when we actually got to know each other, it was for who we are…not for who others think we are,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 17:54 IST