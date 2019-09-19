Bhuvan Bam shares hilarious IIFA dub: Ranveer confesses he stole Deepika’s hairband, Shahid and Alia laugh at Shandaar 2 idea

bollywood

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:55 IST

Comedian and YouTube star Bhuvan Bam has shared another one of his popular BBDubs after last night’s IIFA awards in Mumbai. From Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s hilarious conversation about hairbands to photographers spotting a fake Vijay Mallaya, Bhuvan impressed everyone with his hilarious take on the awards night.

Bhuvan’s dubs show footage from a big event -- like Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding or Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding reception -- which originally features stars in inaudible conversation. Bhuvan dubs over the footage with his own, imagined version of what they might be talking about.

His IIFA video shows Aditya Narayan getting ignored by photographers who would rather shoot Katrina Kaif behind him. The next clip shows photographers taking awkward close up shots of singer Neha Kakkar. “Zoom in kar, objectify kar, humiliate kar,” the ‘photographers’ say in the dubbing. When a Vijay Mallya lookalike pops up at the red carpet, photographers tell him to return their money. “Kaunsa paisa be? Mallya thodi hu be. Paagal saale,” he says.

Preity Zinta coaxes Riteish Deshmukh to buy a stake in her IPL team Kings XI Punjab. Riteish tells her he had to put his house on mortgage the last time he bought a stake in Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rekha grabs a hold of Ishaan Khatter to recite ‘shayari’ for him but he tells her he needs to go to play gully cricket. She instead runs into Bobby Deol and asks him about his DJing. Bobby tells her he is dropping ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela remix.’

Photographers ask Arijit Singh to sing a song. “Ek baar rula do yaar. Bahut din se life achhi jaa rahi hai (Make us cry once. Life’s been going great lately),” the photographers tell him. Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt laugh at the prospect of Shandaar sequel and Deepika talks about how Ranveer’s outfit is still torn despite the ‘rafu’ he got done on it.

Watch the full video here:

Watch more of his dubs here:

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti ‘forgot script, cracked lame jokes’ as IIFA hosts

The 20th edition of the awards show was attended by the biggest Bollywood stars. While Ranveer Singh walked away with the best actor trophy for Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt won the best actress for her role in Raazi. National Award winner Vicky Kaushal bagged the award in the Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) category for Sanju.

Apart from these, this year the IIFA had special awards which were conferred upon Deepika Padukone for Chennai Express, Ranbir Kapoor for Barfi, Rajkumar Hirani for 3 Idiots, Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while the film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai also won special award in the Best Film in the last 20 year category.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 16:55 IST