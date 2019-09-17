Man attempts suicide near Christopher Nolan’s Tenet location in Mumbai, set design helps in rescue

hollywood

A man was rescued after reportedly attempting suicide near the sets of the Christopher Nolan movie Tenet, which is currently being shot in Mumbai. According to an eyewitness, the design of the set was integral to the rescue.

Pinkvilla quotes a source as saying, “The lifeguards were unable to get a hold of the man but thanks to the set design of the movie, they were able to use the ropes to tie the man and rescue him. The police immediately picked him up and took him in their truck. A sympathetic crew member checked with his team to ensure that the man was alright.”

Nolan and his crew began filming in Mumbai on Monday. Actors Robert Pattinson and John David Washington reportedly shot at the Colaba Causeway in the early hours of September 16, and then shifted base to the Royal Bombay Yacht Club. The man reportedly jumped into the water just opposite the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel after filming had concluded for the day.

Pictures of Nolan directing Pattinson and Dimple Kapadia near the Gateway of India were shared online. The film, described as an action thriller with a science-fiction bent, will be released in July, 2020. It also stars Nolan regular Michael Caine, as well as Kenneth Branagh, Elizabeth Debicki, and others.

Previously, pictures from the Estonia sets of the film, where Nolan reportedly filmed action sequences earlier this year, were also shared online. Nolan and his crew will remain in India for around two weeks. He’d previously shot briefly in Jodhpur for The Dark Knight Rises.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 13:39 IST