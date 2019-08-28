Gang Leader trailer: Nani leads a group of women on a revenge mission

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:09 IST

The trailer of upcoming Telugu film Gang Leader, which has been directed by Vikram Kumar, was released on Wednesday. The story follows a writer – played by Nani — leading a group of women on a revenge mission.

The trailer introduces Nani surrounded by DVDs of popular films and he’s seen lifting dialogues from them to include in his latest work. Cut to next shot, we see a group of women lead by veteran actor Lakshmi who decide to take the help of Nani for revenge as he’s an expert when it comes to writing revenge-based stories.

Watch the trailer of Gang Leader here:

Turns out, Nani is a quack, but he uses this opportunity to write an original revenge story and prove himself. The film, which is gearing up for release this September, promises a lot of fun and some action.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Nani opened up on Gang Leader. He said: “It’s the most fun I had on a set in a long time. When Vikram pitched the script, I was jumping with excitement because it’s so much fun. I also liked the idea of sharing screen space with so many women. This is a character-driven story and by the time you walk out of the screen, you’ll fall in love with the characters.”

Gang Leader is the title of one of megastar Chiranjeevi’s most popular films. A few months ago, sharing the title of his film, Nani tweeted: “Still remember the aviators and the beard look and the welding gun in his hands. First day first show as a kid and the rest was history. A proud fan announcing his title today.”

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. This is Anirudh’s second outing with Nani after Jersey, which was the actor’s last release. In Jersey, which was directed by Gautam Tinnanuri, Nani played a cricketer who fights for an opportunity to prove himself at the age of 36 for the sake of his son.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 13:05 IST