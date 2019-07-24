Gang Leader teaser: Nani leads a group of women on a revenge mission

The teaser of Nani’s new film Gang Leader, which was released on Wednesday, assures that the film will be a comic caper about a writer leading a group of women on a revenge mission.

Directed by Vikram K Kumar, Gang Leader features Nani as a writer, specializing in writing revenge stories. It can be gathered from the teaser that a group of women – aged 6 to 60 – join forces with him on a secret mission.

The film marks the maiden collaboration of Vikram Kumar and Nani. It also stars veteran actor Lakshmi, Saranya Ponvannan, Vennela Kishore, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Kartikeya Gummakonda among others.

Also read: Rahul Bose shocked as five star charges Rs 442 for 2 bananas, Twitter asks if they were coated in gold

Talking about the film, Nani told Hindustan Times: “It’s the most fun I had shooting for a project. This is not a regular comic caper but it’s made in such a way that it has the thrills as well as lot of scope for humour. Vikram and I have been thinking of working together for a while and I’m glad it finally happened.”

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. This is Anirudh’s second outing with Nani after Jersey.

Gang Leader, which is already confirmed to hit the screens this August, will be Nani’s second release of the year. He was last seen playing a late bloomer in Jersey, a story of a 36-year-old cricketer’s last shot at redemption and fame.

The film will marks Nani’s return to full-length comedy after playing a down on luck cricketer in Jersey, which went on to be one of the big hit of Telugu cinema this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 13:32 IST