Dabangg 3: Salman Khan shares first pic with Saiee Manjrekar from sets

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 12:36 IST

Actor Salman Khan has shared a fresh picture from Dabangg 3 shoot, with a calm looking Saiee Manjrekar, and it has all perfect vibes for a weekend getaway. Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee makes her Bollywood debut with Dabangg 3 in which she plays Salman’s love interest from his younger days.

Salman captioned the picture, “On location #dabangg3 . . . @saieemmanjrekar.” It has both actors overlooking a calm water body and the skyline looks equally tranquil. A clean shaven Salman is wearing an off-white shirt while Saiee sports a traditional look with a light orange coloured top, small nosering and jhumkas.

Mahesh is delighted that he got an opportunity to work with daughter Saiee. Talking about the same, he had said earlier, “I reprise my role of Haria. It’s a cameo which is there to establish Chulbul’s journey. I had one scene with Saiee and Salman, and it was wonderful to be in the same frame as my daughter. I felt proud and emotional.” Mahesh also said that while his older daughter is a chef, Saiee has always wanted to be an actor.

Saiee has reportedly shot for major portions of her part which include a song with Salman.

Dabangg 3 is third film in Salman’s hit cop franchise where he essays the role of a Robin Hood cop and Sonakshi Sinha plays his wife, Rajjo. Mahesh Manjrekar is already a part of the franchise, he is the alcoholic father of Rajjo. While the first film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan helmed the second one. Filmmaker-choreographer-actor Prabhudheva has donned the director’s hat for the upcoming third film.

Dimple Kapadia played Salman’s mother’s role and late Vinod Khanna was seen as his onscreen father in the original. While Dimple will reprise her role for Dabangg 3, Pramod Khanna will fill in for Chulbul Pandey’s father. Arbaaz essays the role of Salman’s onscreen brother Makkhi and Mahie Gill plays the role of his wife.

For the antagonist’s role, Sudeep has been roped in for Dabangg 3. Sonu Sood played the villain in the first installment that released in 2010 and Prakash Raj took the baton from him for the 2012 Dabangg 2. Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit cinema houses on December 20.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 12:35 IST