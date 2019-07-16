Salman Khan to romance Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter in Dabangg 3, duo shoot a song: report

Bollywood actor Salman Khan will reportedly romance Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter in the third instalment of his hit franchise Dabangg. Mahesh played the role of Sonakshi Sinha’s father in the film.

A Mumbai Mirror report said Saiee, Manjrekar’s daughter, will play Salman’s love interest from his college days in the film that is a prequel to the films that fans have seen. “She plays Salman’s love interest and her role is primarily in the prequel. However, life comes full circle as the character has relevance to the conflict Chulbul is battling in the present,” it quoted a source as saying. Produced by brother Arbaaz Khan, Dabangg 3 traces the younger life of Chulbul Pandey (Salman) and how he became the Robin Hood cop that he was seen in Dabangg and Dabangg 2. The flashback will also show Salman attending college and Saiee will be his college lover, the tabloid said.

The report added that Saiee has shot for major portions of her role and that includes a song that will feature her alongside Salman. It also said that her elder sister Ashwami was earlier selected but she was not interested in pursuing a career in acting.

Currently shooting for Dabangg 3, Salman has been sharing funny videos from the sets on his social handles. One of the recent videos showed him taking dance lessons from choreographer-turned-director Prabhudheva along with co-star Sudeep who will play the villain in Dabangg 3.

Sonakshi Sinha and Abraaz Khan reprise their roles of Salman’s onscreen wife and brother respectively in the iteration. Dimple Kapadia also returns as his mother while Mahie Gill plays Arbaaz’s wife.

Salman is also producing The Kapil Sharma Show and is all set to launch the ninth season of dance reality show, Nach Baliye. He will also return as host on Bigg Boss 13.

