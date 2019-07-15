Salman Khan gets a superstar’s welcome as he shoots for Dabangg 3 in Maharashtra, watch video

Actor Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for brother Arbaaz Khan’s Dabangg 3, was spotted being mobbed by fans in a new video that has surfaced online in Phaltan in Maharashtra. In it, he is seen moving around in an open jeep as huge crowds throng on either sides of the street.

The team of Dabangg is in Phaltan for a 10-day shooting schedule. Dabangg 3 is the third film in the hit franchise, produced by Arbaaz and headlined by Salman, who plays a ‘Robin Hood’ cop, Chulbul Pandey.

More pictures and videos from Salman’s visit and shoot are going viral online:

A few days ago, Sudeep tweeted a selfie with Salman from a dinner that the Bollywood star hosted. “Always knew this superstar. Dabangg introduced me to the human side of SK,” he wrote. Sudeep, who essays a negative role in Dabangg, is currently juggling between the Bollywood film and K3.

In director Prabhudheva’s film, actors Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz and Mahie Gill will reprise their respective roles. Sonakshi is Salman’s onscreen wife Rajjo, Arbaaz plays his brother Makkhi and Mahie essays the role of Makkhi’s wife.

Salman was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat where he was seen alongside Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. The film has had a dream run at the box office and ranks among top Bollywood grosser of the year. After Dabangg 3, Salman is likely to begin work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, which brings the actor and Sanjay together after a decade. It also has a fresh pairing -- Salman and Alia Bhatt.

