Salman Khan to shoot courtroom scenes over 15 days for Dabangg 3: reports

The third film in Salman Khan’s hit cop franchise Dabangg 3 will reportedly feature elaborate courtroom scenes. An Asian Age report claimed Salman will shoot for around 15 days for the courtroom scenes.

It quoted a source as saying, “There are locations like the courtroom, and locations outside the court as well where scenes are to be filmed. This is the first time that any film in the Dabangg series will have extensive courtroom scenes; Salman is slated to shoot for half a month at these locations.”

The source added that Salman often shoots in Abu Dhabi as his production company gets major subsidies there. “Salman will wrap up the songs and will then move on to shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. His company has a good deal from Abu Dhabi, and he prefers shooting there as he gets huge subsidies when he shoots for his film productions there. He virtually does not spend a penny when shooting in UAE,” it said.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 will see Salman reprising his role of police officer Chulbul Pandey. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Nikitin Dheer and Sudeep. Sonakshi plays is wife, Rajjo, while Nikitin and Sudeep enter the franchise to essay negative roles.

Vinod Khanna’s brother Pramod Khanna will play Salman’s dad in the film - a role that late actor Vinod essayed in the first two films. Dimple Kapadia will also return as his mother Naini Devi. She starred in the original 2010 film Dabangg but her character died in the film and she was not seen in the second movie. Dabangg 3 is rumoured to be a prequel and may aim to showcase Chulbul’s life before he became a cop.

Arbaaz Khan will also return as Chulbul’s half-brother Makhanchand Pandey aka Makkhi, and Mahie Gill reprises her role of Makkhi’s wife Nirmala.



First Published: Jul 10, 2019 17:29 IST