Salman Khan shares new video showing a kid praising India in Marathi. Watch

Actor Salman Khan shared a video Saturday evening where a young girl is seen praising India, its heroes and its rich heritage in Marathi language. Linking the video to his recent hit, Bharat, Salman wrote that every kid has a Bharat inside.

Sharing the video on Instagram he wrote, “bacche bacche me hai Bharat”. The kid is also seen reciting lines from a popular film of 1960s called Sikandar-e-Azam starring Prithviraj Kapoor, Prem Nath and Dara Singh -- ‘Jahan daal daal par sone ki chidiya karti hai basera’.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also started Katrina Kaif in a prominent role and told the story of man named Bharat, whose life’s events run parallel to those of India, before and after Partition and who is a patriot at heart. The film received good reviews and has already crossed Rs 200 crores in the domestic market.

Salman will soon begin work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah where he will star opposite a young Alia Bhatt. The film is slated to release on Eid 2020. He also has Prabhudheva’s Dabangg 3 where he reprises his role of Chulbul Pandey. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Nikitan Dheer and Sudeep.

Vinod Khanna’s brother Pramod Khanna will play Salman’s dad in the film where Dimple Kapadia is returning to play his mother Naini Devi. Dimple had starred in the original 2010 film Dabangg but her character died in the film.

Arbaaz Khan will also return as Chulbul’s half-brother Makhanchand Pandey aka Makkhi, and Mahie Gill his wife Nirmala.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 20:06 IST