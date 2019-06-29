Raveena Tandon on Mohra songs Tu Cheez and Tip Tip: ‘If I am asked to dance to those lyrics, I’d probably think twice’

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, who featured in Mohra’s Tip Tip Barsa Paani says she would think twice if she is asked to dance to lyrics like those in the film that also had another hit number, Tu Cheez Badi Hai. Tip Tip Barsa Paani is being recreated for Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi where Katrina Kaif will step into Raveena’s shoes.

Speaking to Asian Age in an interview, Raveena said,.“Mohra had other hit numbers, notably Tu cheez badi hai mast. Today, if I am asked to dance to those lyrics, I’d probably think twice. Those were different times. As for Tip tip barsa pani, we shot it like any rain song in our films where the heroine gets drenched in a chiffon saree. The reference point being Srideviji in Kaate nahin kat te (Mr. India).”

The Satta star added that she was initially inhibited by the erotic mood of the song but said that the song was not vulgar or suggestive. “I was never comfortable doing provocative songs. But this time, I was convinced that it would be okay. And, it was. The song was fabulous and the choreography, though erotic, was never suggestive or vulgar. I’d never do anything even remotely off-colour in my entire career,” she said.

While the yellow coloured sari became a rage, Raveena claimed not much thought went into the choice of colour: “No major thought went into the saree. It just seemed like a bright appealing colour. When we shot the song, we never expected it to be remembered and remixed so many years later.”

Asked if the number is her favourite rain song, Raveena said, “No, no. That would be too narcissistic. My favourite rain song is Haye haye yeh majboori in Roti Kapada Aur Makaan.”

