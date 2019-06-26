Katrina Kaif shares ‘towel series’ pic with Farah Khan from sets of Sooryavanshi, calls choreographer her ‘mummy’

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has been sharing pictures from sets of her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar, Sooryavanshi, and her latest post proves she can look gorgeous in just about anything. Sharing the photo with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, both wrapped up in towels, Katrina wrote on Instagram, “Me and mummmmyyyyy together after soooooooo long love u the bestest best #sooryavanshi #towelseries”

On Tuesday, she shared a monochrome picture, the two actors can be seen posing with their heads wrapped in towels. “Singing in the rain,” Katrina captioned the picture. While the actors did not elaborate, fans were quick enough to react on the post. “R u shooting for Tip Tip barsa paani remake,” one user wrote. While the second user wrote, “Tip tip barsa paani Katrina Kaif magic, so hot ! Can’t wait.”

A while ago, Bollywood’s Khiladi revealed that the ’90s hit song featuring him alongside Raveena Tandon was synonymous with him and his career. Akshay also mentioned that he would have been disappointed if the song would have been recreated by any other actor. Thanking Ratan Jain, head honcho of Venus, who reportedly owns the right to the original number, Akshay tweeted, “I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani, a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize, we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way.”

Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit screens on March 27, 2020. This is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit for a project.

After the success of Simmba and Singham, Rohit has expanded his cop universe with ‘Sooryavanshi’. In a teaser to the climax of Simmba, Akshay was revealed as entering as an Anti-Terror Squad chief.In March, the makers of the film shared the first look of the film. In the poster, Akshay is seen in the garb of a police officer with a revolver in his hand.

