My hot photos get a lot of comments on social media, says Neena Gupta

Earlier this month, senior actor Neena Gupta posted a photo on Instagram wearing a boyfriend shirt. In her other posts, she is seen in stunning chic outfits, plunging necklines, thigh-high slits that show off her figure in style. Is she planning to give the younger heroines a run for their money?

She laughs and replies, “I won’t get younger roles because of the fashionable clothes. I am glad that God has given me a good body. I am fashion conscious and love to experiment. Meri hot pictures ko bahut comments milte hain and the regular photos don’t get many likes. I am enjoying the appreciation I am getting on social media. Very rarely do I get a negative comment.”

Gupta had three releases last year — Veere Di Wedding, Mulk and Badhaai Ho, and this year, apart from doing Shuruaat Ka Twist, an anthology of six short stories, she has four films lined up — Music Teacher, Gwalior, Sooryavanshi and Panga. But she doesn’t mind the hectic pace of work. “It’s not too much work but just enough. I feel, at my age, there are a handful of good roles, so I don’t want to miss out on them,” she says. Ask her what draws her to big films, where her role might not be lengthy or important, unlike her earlier films, and she replies, “In Panga, I have four to five scenes but the role is good, and I enjoyed working in the film. I have great regard for Kangana (Ranaut; actor) and Ashwiny (Iyer Tiwari; director). And, similarly, I signed Sooryavanshi because it is a big film and I play Akshay’s (Kumar; actor) mother but it is not a typical mother role. I love the scenes that they have given me in the film,” the actor reveals.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra looks red-carpet ready as she heads out for an intimate dinner with husband Nick Jonas in Paris. See pics

She shares that today her goal is to do work that is good and interesting and not necessarily look out for the “next “Badhaai Ho. “I am not going to get another Badhaai Ho. Aisi film zindagi mein ek baar hoti hai. Just like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983) happened only once,” she adds. After the super success of Badhaai Ho, the expectations of people in the industry have changed, says the actor. “Whatever work I am getting today is because of Badhaai Ho and I feel happy that today, my name adds value to any project. My status is better than before,” she signs off.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 11:55 IST