Neena Gupta shares throwback pics from NSD days, can you recognise these veteran actors?

Taking a stroll down memory lane actor Neena Gupta on Saturday shared the throwback photos of alumni from the National School of Drama (NSD) days. In the post, Neena gave us a glimpse of her younger self and shared a slideshow of other actors pictures as well who too attended the NSD.

Neena who passed from the NSD in 1980, put up pictures of Anupam Kher, Zeenat Khan, Alok Nath, Anuu Kapoor, SK Kaushik, Pankaj Kapoor, and Sushmita Mukherjee.

Anupam, who made his debut with Saaransh in 1984, looks different with mustaches while Alok Nath in stubble and mustaches can easily be recognised. Again actor Satish Kaushik with side-parted hair and mustaches is difficult to identify.

Donning a printed shirt Pankaj Kapoor looks absolutely charming.Another actor who is well known for her works in movies as well as TV serials, Sushmita Mukherjee, looks beautiful in traditional attire.

Last seen in Badhaai Ho Neena will next feature in Kangana Ranaut starrer sports drama Panga slated to hit the screens next year on January 24.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 15:18 IST